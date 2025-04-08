Aini Taloh receives another award

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 7 Apr: Aini Taki Taloh, founder of the voluntary blood donation organisation AYANG, was conferred with the prestigious ‘Champion of Humanity’ national award in recognition of her unwavering commitment to the voluntary blood donation campaign.

The award was presented during a two-day national conference and seminar on voluntary blood conation, sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia, held on 5 and 6 April at the municipal auditorium in Koraput, Odisha.

The event was organised by the District Blood Donors and Motivators Forum (DBDMF), Koraput.

Taloh received the award from the MLA of Koraput, Raghuram Machha.

Her contribution to society through continuous voluntary blood donations and organising voluntary blood donation camps was lauded by several dignitaries and well-wishers.

Taloh was one of the speakers in the technical session, her subject being ‘Motivating Voluntary Blood Donors: Strategies and Success Stories’.