Training prog on river search & rescue

Staff Reporter

YINGKIONG, 8 Apr: A two-day intensive training on ‘river search & rescue’ commenced here in Upper Siang district on Tuesday.

The training aims to equip local communities with essential lifesaving skills during river-related emergencies. The training was formally inaugurated Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, in the presence of SP John Pada, Yingkiong DSP Gocham Sakter, and others.

The training is specifically designed for people residing near riverbanks who often face life-threatening

situations during floods, flashfloods, and other river-related disasters. As first responders and the fastest reachable force during such times, their preparedness can mean the difference between life and death. This crucial initiative is powered by the Disaster Management Department, and supported by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and organised by BAC Voyages Tours, Treks & Expeditions.

The ground training is being executed by Eko Dumbing Adventure, led by Kishan Teksing. The programme underscores the importance of community-based disaster preparedness and rapid response, particularly in riverine and vulnerable regions like Upper Siang.

A large number of youths are participating in the training.

Addressing the participants, DC Jerang said that “natural disasters, particularly cloudburst, landslide, etc, can strike any time, and training programme like this can help in such situation.”

“The youths who are getting training can become a force in carrying out rescue in the state. I request participants to take the training seriously as they can serve society in future,” said the DC.

SP Pada informed that the SDRF is trying to train local youths, so that they can rescue people when the SDRF and the NDRF cannot reach on time.

The participants, mostly youths, are actively taking part in the training.

The SDRF handed over brand new river raft and rescue equipment to Eko Dumbing Adventure, a Yingkiong-based group, to carry out rescue operation and assist local administration. Kishon Teksing received the items from the DC.