36 Bn CRPF celebrates Shaurya Diwas

KHONSA, 9 Apr: Shaurya Diwas, also known as Valour Day, was celebrated by the 36 Bn CRPF here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

Observed every year on 9 April, the day honours members of the Central Reserve Police Force who repulsed a Pakistani attack on Sardar Post on this day in 1965 during the Kutch War.

On the occasion, 36 Bn CRPF Commandant L Lhoujem felicitated veer nari Chasan Dada, wife of martyr Hangpan Dada, Ashok Chakra (posthumously) of the 3 Para SF, Assam Regiment, and the father of martyr Hugu Chimyang of the 4 Assam Regiment with traditional shawls as a mark of honour and respect.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid at the martyr’s memorial.

While addressing the troops, Commandant Lhoujem highlighted the gallant actions of the bravehearts during the battle at Sardar and Tak Posts, reminding all personnel of their heroic legacy and inspiring them to uphold the same spirit of dedication and valour. (DIPRO)