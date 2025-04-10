Training prog on summary revision for PR election

AALO, 9 Apr: West Siang District Election Officer (DEO) Mamu Hage conducted a training programme on the summary revision for the panchayati raj election in Aalo West and Aalo East Assembly constituencies here on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, EAC Koj Tacho EAC highlighted the summary revision, and asked the designated officers, AEROs, and EROs to prepare error-free e-rolls.

ADC Mabi Taipodia explained the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 1997, and the preparation of summary revision and e-rolls. She advised the designated officers to “prepare one voter in one constituency and cross-check the double entry voters during the preparation of summary revision.”

Kamba ADC Tamo Riba highlighted the duties and responsibilities of EROs, AEROs, and designated officers. He urged the officers to complete the process on time.

DEO Hage asked the EROs, AEROs and designated officers to follow the timeline and ensure transparency, coordination and fairness while preparing the summary revision.

Around 80 officers and officials participated in the training programme. (DIPRO)