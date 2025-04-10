Finance Commission team interacts with PRI members

ZIRO, 9 Apr: A ten-member team of the 16th Finance Commission of India, led by Annie George Mathew, interacted with PRI members and HoDs during their visit here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The team assessed the challenges faced in the implementation of various flagship programmes, and the advancement made so far in the district.

The members of the 16th Finance Commission of India also visited several key locations, including the Integrated Aqua Park in Tarin, the Shivalinga in Kardo, and Seeh Lake in Birii. They also visited a traditional Apatani household in Hong village and interacted with the local people.

Later, they visited the Naara Aaba winery in Hong – a popular winery known for producing India’s first organic kiwi wine – and interacted with its founder Tage Rita, one of the leading entrepreneurs of the region.