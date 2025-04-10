TTSLFT: C/Complex and Namsai to lock horns in final

YUPIA, 9 Apr: Capital Complex and Namsai will be playing the final match of the 20th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (TTSLFT)-2025 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium here today.

Capital Complex stormed into the final with a dominant semifinal win over

defending champions Papum Pare, while Namsai earned their place with a hard-fought victory against Keyi Panyor.

The final match is scheduled to be kicked off at 6:30 PM.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing and Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay Kee will be attending the final match and the closing ceremony, informed an APFA release.