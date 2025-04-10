Seminar on river water mgmt

PASIGHAT, 9 Apr: Students, faculty members and experts participated in a seminar on ‘River Water Management: Special Reference to Siang River’, organised at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The event specifically focused on the proposed Siang river dam.

The seminar was inaugurated with the felicitation of guests by JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, in the presence of

Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang and IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda.

Resource persons Amar Nath (general manager, NHPC, East Siang district), and T Taggu (group senior manager, NHPC) shared insights into river water management strategies and elaborated the proposed Siang mega dam project, emphasising its role in flood control and hydroelectric power generation.

Strategic concerns, including the impact of upstream infrastructure such as Chinese dams, were also highlighted during the discussion. The seminar aimed to spread awareness and clarify prevailing misconceptions surrounding the Siang mega dam project.

An interactive session followed, during which students and faculty members engaged with the speakers, raising pertinent questions and contributing to exchange of ideas.

“The seminar concluded on a positive note, with participants gaining a deeper understanding of the regional and international dimensions of river water management,” the college informed in a release.