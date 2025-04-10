DC urges students to stay away from drugs

BALIJAN, 9 Apr: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen urged students and other stakeholders to stay away from drugs, emphasising that drug abuse not only destroys individuals but also weakens society.

Addressing an awareness programme on drug abuse at the Government Higher Secondary School here on Wednesday, the DC encouraged the younger generation to “embrace the principle of ‘say no to drugs’ and value your lives as future citizens of the nation.”

The initiative targeted elementary and secondary school students of Balijan block to raise awareness about drug abuse, its harmful impacts, and prevention strategies.

Tasa Diri from the police department and Dr Gekar Loyi from the health department elaborated the various types of drugs, their sources, and

the devastating impacts of addiction. They also emphasised the importance of education and awareness programmes in combating drug abuse and fostering a drug-free community.

The programme was attended by, among others, Balijan ZPM Tem Pika, DDSE TT Tara, school principals, and headmasters. (DIPRO)