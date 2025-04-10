W/Siang ADS busts drug peddling racket, main peddler arrested

AALO, 9 Apr: The Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of the West Siang police busted a major drug peddling racket which operated through QR code and a customer service point (CSP).

Launching an investigation under NDPS Cases 14/25 and 16/25, the police found that the main drug peddler, identified as Dorik Doji, of Aalo, operated his drug supply network through a CSP and carried out online transactions through QR code/Google Pay.

According to sources, Doji contacted a CSP in Pasighat (E/Siang), managed by one Talom Mibang, and told Mibang that he ran online gaming in Aalo, and that his customers/clients would transfer the money for the game through his CSP and Talom’s QR code, and in return Talom would get half the amount initially and 30% after six months. Mibang accepted the offer in December 2024 and the racket started afterwards.

When a drug user made contact with Doji through middlemen, the QR code was shared and, on depositing of money into the account, the drug was kept in an isolated location, which the user picked up later, after receiving a call from the peddler.

Doji received money personally from the Pasighat CSP on a few occasions, and also rerouted it to a CSP in Aalo, run by Doji himself. The user and the middlemen never meet the peddler in person but made contact only through WhatsApp calls. Doji kept on changing his mobile number after two-three transactions to evade detection by police.

Based on technical evidence and bank transaction, and with the help of the Pasighat police, CSP owner Mibang was initially arrested, and subsequently the main peddler, Dorik Doji, was arrested from Aalo. Rs 78,000 in cash in sales proceeds, bank accounts containing more than Rs 2 lakh in sales proceeds, and several SIM cards and mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

The accused is in police custody now and more seizure is expected.

Till Wednesday, eight persons had been arrested in the case by the police. The case is being investigated by Aalo PS OC SI Lakhi Mena, under the supervision of West Siang SP Kardak Riba.