DC emphasises GBs’ role in preventing child marriage

SEPPA, 9 Apr: East Kameng DC Himanshu Nigam emphasised the pivotal role of gaon burahs and gaon buris (GB) in preventing child marriage, and warned that those involved in such cases would be suspended.

Chairing an awareness programme on prohibition of child marriage here on Wednesday, the DC also instructed the relevant departments to organise awareness campaigns against child marriage at the panchayat and school levels by 28 April.

CDPO Pakkar Nomuk outlined the significance of the programme, which was organised in collaboration with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, while DCPU LPO Tutu Dolo presented the key provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

SP Kamdam Sikom stressed the need for “grassroots law enforcement involvement in combating child marriage,” and Zaro Lingfa from the Education Department assured to provide support in admitting girls affected by child marriage in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

CWC Seppa chairperson Sunday Lingfa sought inclusion of awareness against child marriage in school curricula, and highlighted the risk of early marriage leading to domestic violence. (DIPRO)