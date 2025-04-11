APPSC conducts outreach prog

LEKHI, 10 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), in collaboration with the career guidance and counselling cell of Arunodaya University (AU), conducted an outreach programme at the university here on 8 April to motivate and guide the students vis-à-vis competitive examinations and career options.

During the programme, APPSC Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa advised the students to work hard, and stressed the need to “develop confidence with peace of mind to face competitive examinations.”

He encouraged the students to imbibe good values and a strong sense of self-discipline, and to make effective use of time.

APPSC member Koj Tari while interacting with the students stressed the importance of timely planning and preparation to face any competitive examinations without stress.

He also delivered a presentation on career in the armed forces.

Earlier AU Vice Chancellor Dr Suresh Verma highlighted the multi-faceted challenges faced by the younger generation in career development.

Many students and faculty members participated in the programme.