DNGC emerges overall champion

13th ICYF concludes at RGU

RONO HILLS, 10 Apr: The 13th Inter-College Youth Festival (ICYF) hosted by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) concluded on Wednesday after three days of vibrant cultural, literary, and sports competitions.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by Aalo West MLA Topin Ete, who emphasised the significance of such festivals in nurturing brotherhood among the diverse communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Competitions like these give students the confidence to move forward in life and enrich them with valuable experiences,” he said.

Highlighting the pivotal role of youths, Ete said, “Students are the architects of the future. Events like this not only build character and personality but also make you a better person.” He also stressed the importance of preserving native languages and dialects as an integral part of protecting cultural heritage and identity.

He expressed concern over the growing menace of drug abuse in the state, and urged the youths to “stay focused and make positive life choices.”

Earlier, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam informed that, with financial support from the state government, the ICYF would be conducted at regular intervals, “for which a modalities will be worked out shortly in consultation with affiliated colleges and other stakeholders.”

RGU Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak also spoke.

The ceremony culminated with the distribution of medals and trophies to winners and runners-up of various competitions.

Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, emerged the overall champion, while Indira Gandhi Government College, Tezu, and Saint Claret College, Ziro, secured the first and the second runner-up position, respectively. Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang was adjudged the ‘best discipline team’ among the 27 participating colleges.

The ICYF featured diverse activities, such as games and sports, essay writing competitions, debates, extempore speeches, and cultural exchange programmes. These events were aimed at nurturing talent, building confidence, and fostering a spirit of camaraderie among the student community. The motto of this edition was ‘Empowering Youth and Celebrating Unity’.

This edition witnessed the participation of 27 colleges and 484 participants competing in eight different disciplines.