Guv participates in fair, visits military station in Gujarat

MADHAVPUR GHED, 10 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik participated in the Madhavpur Fair, an annual cultural and spiritual festival held here in Gujarat, on 9 April.

The fair commemorates the divine wedding of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, symbolising the historical and cultural connection between Gujarat and the Northeast, particularly Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor, who is currently on a five-day official visit to Gujarat at the invitation of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, commended the event as a unique initiative under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ programme. “The Madhavpur Fair not only celebrates India’s rich spiritual heritage but also strengthens national unity by showcasing the diverse traditions of Gujarat and the northeastern states,” he said.

The governor said that the cultural convergence is a shining example of the shared heritage, fostering mutual appreciation, artistic collaboration, and tourism growth. He further said that events like these provide a national platform for indigenous arts, folklores, and crafts while also boosting the local economy and reinforcing India’s cultural mosaic.

Drawing parallels, he highlighted the Malinithan Mela held annually at Malinithan in Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh, terming it “another celebration rooted in the legend of Rukmini.”

As a token of appreciation and to further cultural exchange, the governor presented a book titled Malinithan – A Glorious Heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, published by the Malinithan Vikash Parishad, to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Earlier, on 8 April, the governor visited the military station in Jamnagar, and interacted with the senior officials of the Indian Army.

The governor commended the senior leadership for upholding the proud traditions and high standards of the Indian military. (Raj Bhavan)