Interstate drug rackets busted, four arrested

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Apr: The Naharlagun police have busted two interstate drug networks operating in the capital region, and arrested four individuals.

Acting on credible information, the police conducted two separate raids, leading to the arrest of four drug peddlers, including three women, and the seizure of 53.13 grams of suspected heroin, along with cash amounting to Rs 1,25,000.

On 9 April, based on input, a raid was conducted in Nyigam Colony here, during which a husband-wife duo, identified as Rana Thapa (29) and Yami Rabo (25), both residents of Gogamukh, Assam, were apprehended. The police team recovered 25 plastic vials containing 28.73 grams of suspected heroin and Rs 45,000 in cash from their possession.

A case [u/s 21(b)/27/27A of the NDPS Act] has been registered in this regard at the Naharlagun police station.

Earlier, on 8 April, a raid was conducted at the residence of Dulena Begum (33) and Amirjan Begum (36) in Naharlagun, leading to the seizure of 24.4 grams of suspected heroin and Rs 80,000 in cash. A case [u/s 31(b)/27/29 of the NDPS Act] has been registered in this regard.