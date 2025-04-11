Veteran political leader Talar Doye passes away

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Veteran political leader Talar Doye passed away at his residence in Seren village in Lower Siang district on 9 April.

He was 76, and is survived by two wives, four sons and four daughters.

Doye was born on 23 May, 1949. He did his schooling from Sainik School, Belgum in Karnataka. Then he joined government service as inspector in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in 1967. He was promoted as sub-area organiser of the SSB in Jammu and Kashmir in 1987 but he took voluntary retirement from his job in 1989.

Thereafter, he joined state politics and was appointed as the general secretary (admin) of the Indian National Congress (I) in 1994 and again became the president of the Indian National Congress (I) in 1995. He was appointed as the president of the Arunachal Congress (AC) in 1996. He also became the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999.

Having served in state politics for many years in different political parties, he retired from state politics and settled down in his native village in 2005.

The Nyochi Ao Welfare Society (NAWS) expressed profound grief over the passing of Talar Doye.

“His sudden demise has left a vacuum in our hearts. He was not only a great father, pillar of strength and support to his family but also a mentor, friend, motivator and leader of the Nyochi Aos, Galo community and the entire state as a whole,” it said, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.