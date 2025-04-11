State level U-17 SMCFT underway

YAZALI, 10 Apr: The 12th Boys’ and the 6th Girls’ Under-17 State Level Subroto Mukerjee Cup Football Tournament (SMCFT) began at the general ground here in Keyi Panyor district on Thursday.

The tournament is part of national initiatives like the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Hum Fit Toh India Fit’, encouraging sports and fitness among youths.

The inaugural event was attended by Aalo West MLA Topin Ete, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, and Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta. (DIPRO)