Wangsu advocates organic farming in Tawang

TAWANG, 10 Apr: Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu emphasised the need to transform Tawang district into an organic farming hub.

Chairing a review meeting with the heads of seven departments here recently, the minister said, “In this health-conscious world, where people want to eat good food, Tawang is known for many positive attributes. Using chemicals, fertilisers and pesticides would be a stigma to the good name of the district.”

He also highlighted the importance of farmer producer organisations, and urged the officials to motivate and provide hands-on support to local farmers.

The meeting brought together the heads of Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary, Fisheries, KVK, Civil Supply, and Legal Metrology Departments, who presented detailed reviews on the progress, status, and challenges of their respective departments.

Wangsu received detailed presentations on ongoing projects and their financial status across the district. He commended the officers for their work but emphasised that “we have a long way to go.”

The minister called for continued interdepartmental discussions, stakeholder engagement through workshops, and protection of local germplasm, besides emphasising the importance of supplying quality seeds, feeds, and breeds to farmers. He encouraged the officers to “work off the beaten track and keep the departments updated on district progress.”

Agriculture Commissioner Bidol Tayeng, who was also present at the meeting, urged the officers to effectively implement the newly adopted policies for agriculture and horticulture.

Prior to the meeting, Wangsu conducted an extensive tour of agricultural facilities across Tawang, visiting a walnut garden and greenhouse in Khartoth, a kiwi garden in Audung, the Tawang Green FPC in Gyangkhar, the regional foundation seed potato farm in Changbu, and a government trout farm in Chuje GG. He also inaugurated a mega polyhouse for nursery at the Tawang KVK.

Earlier, Wangsu had visited several agricultural facilities in West Kameng district, including the state cattle farm, the cattle breeding farm in Warjung in Dirang, the trout farm in Nuranang in Jang subdivision, a high-tech polyhouse in Kharsa, a state-of-the-art cattle farm in Lemberdung, and the veterinary dispensary and the government fish farm in Bhalukpung.