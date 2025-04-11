Wahge assures to address major challenges faced by Tirap

KHONSA, 10 Apr: Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge on Thursday assured that major issues in Tirap district, such as shortage of administrative officers, subject teachers and specialist doctors, will be taken up seriously.

The minister, who is also the guardian minister of

the TCL region, said this during a review meeting with the Tirap deputy commissioner, administrative officers and HoDs to assess the progress and challenges of departments. The minister was accompanied by RD Secretary Dr Sonal Swarup and WRD Eastern Zone CE Tokbom Lego.

During the meeting, DC Techu Aran highlighted several critical issues, including the shortage of administrative officers, the need to protect catchment areas to mitigate water scarcity, widening of township roads, development of parking spaces, etc.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin highlighted the major challenges in the district, including infrastructural gaps in district headquarters, widening of township roads, construction of bypass roads to ease traffic congestion, and construction of boundary wall around the general hospital here.

Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh raised concern over requirement of funds for the Lazu block point road near Pongkong, road connectivity issues in most villages, shortage of medical officers and nurses in the Lazu PHC and the Dadam TA-PHC, and shortage of subject teachers and headmasters in the Government Secondary Schools in Lazu and Dadam.

She urged the guardian minister to address these issues on priority, emphasising that “Khonsa West shares an international border with Myanmar and requires holistic development.”

Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong called for separate IG and DIG for the TCL region to establish a sense of security in the region, and said that a separate commissioner for TLC would also tackle its unique issues and challenges. He also emphasised on the upgradation of the PHCs in Borduria and Lazu to CHCs due to their strategic importance. Lowangdong further urged the minister for a central level or state level medical or IT college in the district.

Rural development mentor secretary Sonal Swarup emphasised the need to tackle forest encroachment, infrastructure demands, and ensure saturation of centrally-sponsored schemes. (DIPRO)