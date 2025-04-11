Taba Titung to represent India at Cadet European Cup-2025

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Judoka Taba Titung from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India at the Cadet European Cup-2025, to be held in Tbilisi, Georgia, from 12 to 14 April.

Titung, representing the Arunachal Judo Association (AJA), secured his place in the Indian team by winning the gold in the below 60 kg category at the Cadet National Judo Championship 2024-25, held in Pune.

The AJA commended Titung for his dedication, discipline, and outstanding performance. “His achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a beacon of inspiration for all aspiring sportspersons in Arunachal Pradesh,” it said.