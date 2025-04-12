Security status of TCL dists reviewed

CHANGLANG, 11 Apr: Home Minister Mama Natung chaired a high-level security meeting at the DC office conference hall here on Thursday to review the status of security in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts.

Status report on the activities of various underground groups and counter initiatives taken up by the 9 Assam Rifles (AR) were presented by AR CDR 25 Sector Brigadier Sarabjeet Singh.

Various inputs, initiatives of the government, and suggestions to rehabilitate antisocial elements in the mainstream were discussed, and discussion was also held on rebuilding the confidence of the civil society.

The meeting was attended by DGP Anand Mohan, IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa, TCL IGP PN Khrimey, Dibrugarh (Assam)-based CRPF DIG (Ops) Prabhakar Tripathi, 31 AR CO Col Dushyant Singh Lamba, Namsai-based 186 Bn CRPF CO Dharmendra Kr Singh, Lekhapani-based AR 25 Sector Major Rahul Siddharth, the Deomali ADC, the Kanubari ADC, the DC and the SP of Changlang, and others.