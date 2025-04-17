PPA amends constitution

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: In a major decision, the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has amended a key section of its constitution during the People’s Assembly held here on Tuesday, by separating the powers and functions of various organs of the party, including the State Executive Body, Central Working Committee (CWC).

The assembly, conducted under the leadership of party president and Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, has distinctly separated the powers and functions of various organs of the party, such as the State Executive Body, CWC, District Executive Body, and the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC).

The draft constitution for the 4th Amendment was tabled by party chief Nabam Vivek. Delegates from across the state actively participated in the deliberations, thoroughly reviewed the draft, and later unanimously passed the 4th Amendment.

Under the existing constitution, the Central Working Committee held equal or even overriding power compared to the State Executive Body. With the new amendment, the CWC will no longer exercise executive powers and will instead serve solely as an appellate authority. Its role will be limited to offering aid and advice in resolving internal disputes, only after such matters are referred to it by the State Executive Body.

“The 4th Amendment has significantly rectified numerous ambiguities, overlaps, and contradictory articles. It provides a simple, candid, objective, and error-free constitution in the supreme interest of the party. Now, there is clarity, and this will benefit the party in the long run,” said Vivek.