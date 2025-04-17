ASHA workers stage mass rally in support of charter of demands

[ Manoj Singh ]

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The All Arunach al Pradesh ASHA & Facilitators Workers Union (AAPASHA & FWU), affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), organized a mass rally here on Tuesday in support of the nation-wide campaign launched by the Akhil Bharatiya ASHA Karamchari Mahasangh in favour of its 12-point charter of demands. The rally began at Akashdeep and culminated at the Tennis Court near IG Park.

Similar rallies were organized across various districts of the state by ASHAs and facilitator workers.

The 12-point charter of demands includes a minimum monthly salary of Rs. 18,000 for ASHA workers, Rs. 24,000 for ASHA assistants, and Rs. 30,000 for ASHA facilitators, BTTs, and coordinators, along with the regular payment of salaries and allowances.

The organization demanded that ASHA workers, assistants, facilitators, BTTs, and coordinators be brought under the ambit of EPF and ESI, along with a pension scheme. It also demanded that an amount of Rs. 5 lakh be paid to the family members in case of accident or death of ASHAs, assistants, facilitators, BTTs, or coordinators.

They further demanded a retirement benefit of Rs. 10 lakh for all ASHA workers, vaccination and healthcare training facilities, and promotional avenues for qualified ASHA workers to the posts of ANM and facilitator.

At present, ASHA workers in the state receive Rs. 3,000 from the state government and Rs. 2,000 from the central government, totaling Rs. 5,000. This amount is also not paid regularly on a monthly basis.

Expressing concern over the current financial condition of ASHA workers, AAPASHA & FWU general secretary Rechi Yakum said, “Our ASHA workers carry out their duties with utmost sincerity and commitment despite all odds. Both the state and central governments should consider our demands.”

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) state president Ringu Chapo also called upon both the central and state governments to fulfill the legitimate demands of ASHA workers immediately.