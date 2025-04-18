APU conducts seminar on Idu Mishmis of Aohali

PASIGHAT, 17 Apr: The tribal studies department of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district on Wednesday organised a seminar themed ‘Idu Mishmis of Aohali and Their Lifeworld’.

The presentations delivered by the students were derived from their 14-day fieldwork conducted in Aohali in March this year.

Seven papers were presented by 2nd semester students from the tribal studies department, addressing topics such as migration history, economic activities, agricultural practices and patterns, customary laws, marriage, folklores, and religion of the Idu Mishmi’s of Aohali.

The papers not only examined the prevailing practices and beliefs within the Idu community of Aohali but also analysed the transformations in practices and perspectives resulting from evolving socio-cultural dynamics and globalisation.

Controller of Examinations Dr Monshi Tayeng, participating in the seminar, encouraged the presenters, underscoring the importance of “conducting fieldwork research and disseminating findings in academic seminars.”

The seminar was attended also by Assistant Registrar Likha Rinchin, Social Work HoD Dr Menuka Kadu, and Commerce HoD Dr Chinging Yamang, as well as other faculty members and students from various departments.