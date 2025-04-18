Autism awareness prog held

PASIGHAT, 17 Apr: H-Spring Foundation, an NGO working for children with special needs (CwSN), in collaboration with Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), organised an autism awareness programme at BPGH here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The event was aimed at spread awareness and positive attitude in society regarding autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with special focus on promoting early detection and intervention; empowering parents and caregivers with special knowledge; creating an inclusive environment in schools; and facilitating networking for coordinated service among professionals, parents, and support organisations working for CwSNs.

The event began with felicitation of guests and resource persons with handmade crafts prepared by children of Spring Child Development Centre (SCDC), an institute for CwSN run by H-Spring Foundation, Pasighat.

During the programme, BPGH senior paediatrician Dr G Dai highlighted autism spectrum disorder (ASD), its early signs and symptoms, and the importance of interventions.

BPGH Medical Superintendent Dr YR Darang spoke about the need of creating awareness about autism in society, and emphasised on overall development of children with ASD.

BPGH Joint Director Dr T Tali highlighted the meaning of neuro developmental disorder, and its signs and symptoms. He also highlighted the need for societal integration of persons with autism.

SCDC speech and language pathologist Dr Mithesh informed about the importance of speech therapy in autism, and highlighted different types of speech problems faced by person with autism.

SCDC neuro-physiotherapist Dr Kapong Modi delivered a presentation on ASD, and stressed the importance of early detection and intervention.

H-Spring Foundation chairperson Dr Oimang Megu gave a presentation on ‘Promoting Inclusivity for Neuro-Divergent Children’. She highlighted sensory-friendly classrooms, introducing movement breaks, and significance of introducing inclusive education where different types of learners, like visual learners, auditory learners, and tactile learner, can learn together.

The programme was attended by members of the local community, doctors, medical professionals, parents and guardians of children with ASD, among others. (DIPRO)