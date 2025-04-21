3 held, 51.45 gms of heroin seized

NAHARLAGUN, 20 Apr: In a significant crackdown on drug peddling, the Nirjuli and Papu Hills police arrested three suspected drug peddlers and seized 51.45 grams of suspected heroin in two separate operations on 19 April, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said.

Acting on credible intelligence, a police team from the Nirjuli police station, led by Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo and Nirjuli PS OC Inspector TM Nekam, conducted naka checking at Dikrong Colony.

During the operation, two individuals on a two-wheeler were intercepted. They have been identified as Almaz Ali (20) from Assam’s Chirang district and Ajaharul Islam (21) from Nowboicha in Assam’s Lakhimpur.

During search 30.42 grams of suspected heroin were seized from their possession, the SP said.

In another operation, a team from the Papu Hills police station, led by OC Inspector Torum Mai, apprehended a drug peddler, identified as Roshidul Hoque (27), a resident of Laluk in Assam’s North Lakhimpur, currently residing at Niti Colony, Yupia-II, and seized 21.03 grams of suspected heroin, Gambo said.

The drug peddler was arrested based on input regarding drug-related activity near the railway station in Tarajuli.

Two separate cases have been registered under the NDPS Act at the Nirjuli and the Papu Hills police stations.

The SP, who supervised the operations, commended the police teams for their efforts in combating drug peddling.