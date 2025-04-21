Tezu observes Fire Service Week

TEZU, 20 Apr: The Fire & Emergency Services here in Lohit district observed the Fire Service Week from 14 to 20 April with a series of awareness drives, educational programmes, and public demonstrations aimed at promoting fire safety and prevention across the region.

The observance began on 14 April with a two-minute silence held to pay homage to firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. This was followed by a march through the town and distribution of informative pamphlets to educate the public about fire hazards and safety measures.

As part of the second day’s activities, a poster competition on the theme ‘Fire Safety in School’ was held at TCM Government Upper Primary School on 15 April. Students enthusiastically participated, highlighting

key fire safety messages through their artwork. Nazmul Haque (Class 6) secured the first position, while Anshu Kumari (Class 5) and Amrit Kumar were awarded the second and third place, respectively. The winners received cash prizes of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000, along with merit certificates.

On 16 April, a fire safety demonstration and awareness lecture was conducted at the primary health centre in Loiliang, where healthcare staff were briefed on fire hazards, emergency response, and safety precautions.

The fourth day saw a mock evacuation drill held at the APP Welfare School here on 17 April. Students and staff took part in practical sessions on how to respond effectively during fire emergencies.

18 April marked the fifth day with a focus on fitness and team spirit. The Tezu fire station hosted a yoga session and a tug of war competition as part of the national Fit India and Khelo India campaigns.

On 19 April, a comprehensive fire safety and evacuation drill was organised at Central School here. Demonstrations included proper use of fire extinguishers, makeshift rescue tools such as rope stretchers, T-shirt stretchers, and life jackets, along with important safety tips on handling LPG leaks and other emergencies.

The week concluded on 20 April with a mock fire drill and fire safety audit at KOS filling station in Danglat here. Firefighters discussed preparedness protocols specific to petrol pumps, including suitable extinguishing agents for flammable liquids.

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the week, officials from Fire & Emergency Services emphasised the importance of community participation in ensuring fire safety and praised the public’s enthusiastic response throughout the programme. (DIPRO)