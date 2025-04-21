Union min reviews NH development projects

NAMSAI, 20 Apr: Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Ajay Tamta, reviewed national highways development projects in Arunachal Pradesh during a meeting at Tengapani here on Saturday.

The meeting discussed ongoing projects, including inter-corridor and frontier highways, and the Pasighat-Rupai railway highway network.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the Border Roads Organisation provided detailed presentations on the ongoing projects, outlining progress and challenges.

These initiatives are expected to significantly enhance national security, promote economic development, and facilitate smoother transportation throughout the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Zignu Namchoom and Rotom Tebin, the DCs and SPs from Namsai and Lohit districts, as well as the chief engineer of highways participated in the discussion.

The meeting was organised by the NHIDCL. (DIPRO)