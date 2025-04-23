Bomdila AIR engineer remains untraced 10 days after going missing

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 22 Apr: All India Radio (AIR) Bomdila Assistant Engineer Koorumba Moirangthem remains untraced since he went missing on 13 April.

Moirangthem is from Manipur.

Dimpu Laishram, Moirangthem’s brother-in-law, said that Moirangthem, along with his wife, has been living in Bomdila since 2024 in his allotted quarters.

On 13 April, in order to overcome his mental stress, he took his wife to stay at Buddha Guest House, in the main market of the town. According to his wife, Moirangthem left for dinner at around 4:40 in the evening and never returned to his wife, who was waiting for him.

On 14 April, at around 9:06 am, Moirangthem talked to one of his brothers-in-law over the phone for a brief moment. Since then, his mobile phone has been switched off from Hawa Golai (Bomdila Pass), which was his last location.

Bomdila PS OC SI Nima Tsering informed that the police have conducted a thorough search in the jungles and cliffs near Bomdila Pass. Moirangthem’s relatives, SSB jawans, and other individuals also joined the search operation.

Moirangthem is of medium height, with a wheatish complexion, and was wearing a green T-shirt, black sweater, beige-coloured pants, and brown shoes.

The family has sought the public’s support in bringing Moirangthem home safely. For any information relating to tracing him, one may contact these numbers: 8761022667 and 7044084142.