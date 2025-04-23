1st phase compensation for Etalin HEP disbursed

ANINI, 22 Apr: The Dibang Valley district administration completed the first phase of compensation distribution to the project-affected families of the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project (HEP) on Tuesday.

The Etalin HEP is one of the largest projects of the country,and so far the largest in the state. The compensation amount of Rs 269.97 crores had recently been handed over to the deputy commissioner by the chief minister on behalf of the project proponent, SJVN Ltd.

The next phase of compensation disbursement will be notified shortly to the project-affected families. (DIPRO)