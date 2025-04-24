ALSU mourns demise of its AGS Nagu

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: The Arunachal Law Students’ Union (ALSU) deeply mourned the sudden and untimely demise of its assistant general secretary (admin), advocate Tana Nagu, who passed away on Wednesday morning.

In a condolence message, ALSU stated: “Nagu was a committed and respected member of our organization, known for his integrity, hard work, and the positive impact he made through his service. His contributions will remain etched in the history of ALSU

and in the hearts of those who had the privilege of working with him.”

His unexpected departure is a profound loss to the entire ALSU family and to the wider community he served with unwavering dedication, the statement said.

On behalf of the ALSU, its president, Phassang Kassung, extended deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues of late advocate Nagu. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of immense grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the message read.