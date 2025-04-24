APVA organizes animal health camp at Basar

BASAR, 23 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Veterinarian Association (APVA), in collaboration with the department of animal husbandry, veterinary and dairy development, Lepa Rada district, organized a comprehensive animal health camp on Wednesday at Marto Kamdak Multi-Purpose Cultural hall here as part of the World Veterinary Day celebration-2025.

The animal health camp saw participation from local pet owners and livestock keepers.

A total of 27 animals received essential health treatments. Further, 63 pet owners took advantage of the free anti-rabies vaccination drive for their pets.

Veterinary surgeons also conducted 18 surgical procedures, including 4 spaying and 14 castration operations.

Additionally, 309 poultry birds received vaccinations against common diseases during the camp.

Veterinary doctors from the State Veterinary Hospital in Naharlagun and Itanagar provided their specialized services throughout the day. Senior officials from the animal husbandry and veterinary department directorate, including Dr. Karbom Basar, the joint director of the department and president of the Arunachal Pradesh Veterinarian Association, were also present. (DIPRO)