WCD dept organizes awareness prog on domestic violence

AALO, 23 Apr: The women and child development department, West Siang district on Wednesday organized an awareness programme on domestic violence and SHe-Box portal.

The event aimed to educate participants about their rights and the mechanisms available to address domestic violence and sexual harassment.

The programme featured talks and training sessions, including discussions on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, 2013.

The participants also received training on filing online complaints through the SHe-Box portal.

SHe-Box portal is a centralized platform for registering and monitoring complaints of sexual harassment of women in the workplace.

OCS centre administrator Liyum Padu, delivered a speech on Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, 2013, while district coordinator (Hub) Dagbom Riba highlighted the importance of She-Box and educated the participants on filing online complaint.

Aalo unit of APWWS president Marbom Riba Bagra, who is also the chairperson of Local Complaint Committee, spoke about various forms of domestic violence.

Gamde Padu, prosecuting officer at the SP office, explained the process for filing offline complaints related to sexual harassment.

ICDS deputy director Yabi Riba Ete also spoke. (DIPRO)