Anjaw DC calls for proactive planning to mitigate monsoon disaster

HAWAI, 23 Apr: Anjaw deputy commissioner Millo Kojin stressed the need for proactive planning and seamless inter-departmental coordination to effectively mitigate the challenges associated with the monsoon season, particularly landslides, floods, road blockages, and heat-related health risks.

Addressing the officials from various departments and representatives from civil societies during a monsoon and heat wave preparedness meeting here at DC’s office on Wednesday, Kojin said “as the monsoon approaches, the frequency of landslides and other natural calamities is likely to increase. We must be well-prepared with a comprehensive action plan and ensure all resources are in place.”

All departments were directed to prepare and submit an updated inventory of essential equipment, vehicles, manpower, and emergency supplies to the district disaster management officer (DDMO) during the meeting.

The meeting also focused on early warning systems, community awareness initiatives, evacuation protocols, and the establishment of rapid response teams.

During the meeting, the health department was advised to ensure the availability of essential medicines, and to keep medical personnel on standby in high-risk areas.

The PWD and BRO were instructed to position earth-moving equipment in vulnerable zones for quick deployment.

Similarly, the department of food & civil supplies was tasked with maintaining adequate buffer stocks in remote and potentially cut-off regions.

DC Kojin further underscored the importance of public preparedness, calling for community-level training and sensitization programs, especially in landslide-prone and remote villages.

“Preparedness is a shared responsibility. Active community participation is key to reducing the impact of disasters,” he added.

All key stakeholders, including superintendent of police Rike Kamsi, Hayuliang ADC Julity Mihu, all heads of departments, disaster management officials, and representatives from civil society organizations were present in the meeting.( DIPRO)