NCC cadets from Northeast flagged off for 10-day Vibrant Village Camp

TAWANG, 23 Apr: A group of 40 NCC cadets, comprising 20 girls and as many boys from Meghalaya, Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was flagged off from the iconic Buddha statue here on Wednesday for a 10-day Vibrant Village Camp at Jemeithang, near the India-Tibet border.

Addressing the cadets during the flagging off ceremony, MLA Namgey Tsering encouraged the young participants to explore the rich Monpa culture and the scenic beauty of Jemeithang. He urged them to consider a career in the Indian Army and to cherish the experience as a stepping stone towards serving the nation.

He expressed gratitude to the NCC and the Indian army for organizing the event in border villages.

Tawang Brigade Commander Brig Bhupal Singh highlighted the historical importance of Jemeithang, especially the route through which the 14th Dalai Lama entered India in 1959.

He also spoke about the cultural legacy of the Monpa king Kalawangpo and the deep-rooted ties with the local community.

The event was also attended by Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang, commanding officer of the 2nd Battalion NCC, Tawang Col Abhijeet Bambre, senior officers from the Indian army and district administration and general public.

Earlier, the dignitaries and cadets observed a moment of silence and paid their respects to those civilians who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. (DIPRO)