Gandhi condemns Pahalgam attack

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi in a press statement said that she is deeply saddened and devastated to learn of the dastardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

“The entire country stands united against terror. We share a deep resolve to defeat these divisive and violent forces. We need to work to build the broad social consensus against terror that existed in the past,” she said.

“Resorting to violence is an act of cowardice and needs to be condemned in no uncertain terms,” the senior Congress leader said.

Gandhi said that she understands the pain of families who have lost their loved ones and extended deepest condolences to them.

“It is imperative that the safety of our citizens is ensured and peace is restored to the region. I also pray for the complete and speedy recovery of those injured,” she said.