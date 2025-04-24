Wangsu stresses importance of rural entrepreneurship in strengthening state’s economy

RGU’s Rural Business Incubation Centre

RONO HILLS, 23 Apr: Agriculture minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu emphasized the importance of rural entrepreneurship in strengthening the state’s economy.

Inaugurating the Rural Business Incubation Centre (RuBIC) at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Wednesday, Wangsu said that “the centre (RuBIC) is not just a building, but a beacon of opportunity and innovation for our rural communities.”

Wangsu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting such initiatives and ensuring that rural entrepreneurship becomes a cornerstone of Arunachal Pradesh’s development strategy.

Damodar Mishra, GM/OIC, NABARD, Arunachal Pradesh regional office, stated that “this is an initiative in the process of enterprise development in addition to the other initiatives of NABARD, like market outlets, skill development, GI.”

RGU’s acting vice-chancellor prof S.K Nayak highlighted the university’s genesis and its transformation towards incubation for rural livelihood development.

RGU registrar Dr. N.T Rikam, finance officer prof. Otem Padung and FASc Dean (i/c) Dr. Sandeep Janghu highlighted the potentials of the RuBIC for transformation of agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors for sustainable development.

Nodal officer & programme coordinator of the center Dr. Arindam Barman, said, “This centre is a dream turned into reality. We are committed to nurturing grassroots talent and creating a vibrant rural startup ecosystem to achieve the goal in fostering AtmaNirbhar Arunachal.”

The newly established RuBIC aims to serve as a catalyst for rural innovation by providing aspiring entrepreneurs with access to infrastructure, mentorship, financial linkages, and capacity-building programmes etc. The initiative is expected to play a vital role in promoting sustainable livelihood opportunities, particularly for youth and women in the region.

The RuBIC stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of the RGU, NABARD, government, academia, and community in empowering rural Arunachal through innovation and entrepreneurship.