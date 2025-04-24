Kameng River swells, admin sounds alarm

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 23 Apr: The East Kameng district administration has issued a high alert as the Kameng River is reportedly flowing with high turbulence in its upper stream near Pakke Camp, approximately 40 kilometers from Seppa town.

A team led by district disaster management officer (DDMO) Kaley Sono has alerted residents of various colonies in Seppa township especially, those living near the Kameng riverbank, through public announcements. They have been cautioned not to venture into the river, as its turbulent flow may soon reach or exceed the danger level.

“It is not yet officially at danger level; however, we have issued the alert as a precautionary measure,” said DDMO Kaley Sono.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Para River – one of the tributaries of the Kameng – is flowing above the danger level near Rebe village under the Chayang Tajo administrative circle. A viral video showing the Para River’s floodwaters flowing over the bailey bridge abutment sparked immediate concern, prompting warnings to downstream residents, including those in Seppa.

A similar incident occurred on 28 October, 2021, when a massive landslide struck Wapra Bung – one of Kameng River’s tributaries – in the Himalayan glacial region. The landslide caused severe turbidity in the river, resulting in the death of a large number of aquatic lives.

The Kameng River’s muddiness and high turbidity at that time raised significant concern among environmentalists and geological experts. It took nearly a year for the river to recover.

Independent researcher and geographer Chintan Sheth, who trekked to the river’s origin near Khyarii Satam in November 2021, reported that “geomorphic stresses were eased by unexpected earthquakes in the region, which triggered a massive landslide and a flow of heavy debris.”