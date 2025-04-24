Bullo Manku, Dr. Zing Messar clear civil service exam

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: Two Arunachalees- Bullo Manku and Dr. Zing Messar have made it to the coveted central civil service by clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025.

Bullo Manku from Hong Village in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district, secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 645.

Manku is the daughter of Bullo Rinyo (mother) and Bullo Tamo (father). She completed her early education at Frontier English School, Ziro, and Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Balijan. She pursued her undergraduate studies at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and completed her Master’s degree at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU).

Manku is one of four siblings-two sisters and two brothers.

Another candidate from Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Zing Messar from Mirem Village in East Siang district, also cleared the examination, securing AIR 846. He is the son of late Tajong Messar, a former engineer in the state’s power department, and Opung Darang Messar, a homemaker.

Dr. Messar is an MBBS graduate and cleared the UPSC examination in his third attempt.

The Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) expressed its heartfelt congratulations to Bullo Manku for her achievement. In a statement, AWAZ president Dr. Subu Kampu Tasso said, “Manku’s achievement is not just a personal milestone

but a powerful testament to the strength, resilience, and determination of women from the Northeast.”

She further added, “There are no limits to what women can achieve, even in the most challenging fields.”

“Bullo’s journey is an inspiration to many young girls who dare to dream beyond barriers of geography, resources and expectations,” the statement said.

AWAZ also extended its congratulations to Dr. Zing Messar for securing AIR 846, stating that “his dedication and perseverance are truly commendable and reflect the growing potential of the state’s youth.”

“Your journeys inspire hope, courage, and a renewed belief in the power of education and determination,” the statement concluded.