Guv, CM condemn terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people including an IAF personnel from Arunachal dead.

Terming the killing of innocent people as a barbaric act of cowardice, the Governor said “such attacks are a direct assault on the composite and inclusive fabric of India, which binds the nation in unity and diversity.”

He emphasised that targeting tourists not only disrupts peace and harmony but also strikes at the core of socio-economic development for the local communities who depend on tourism for their livelihoods.

Reaffirming faith in the leadership of the nation, the Governor expressed confidence that the perpetrators of this cowardly act will be swiftly identified and brought to justice.

Joining the people of the state in mourning the loss of innocent lives, the Governor offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

Parnaik, who served in Jammu and Kashmir including as

the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, also wished a speedy and full recovery to those injured in the attack.

“Such acts of terror will not go unpunished. The resolve of our nation to stand united against terrorism remains stronger than ever,” he said.

“This is a time for solidarity and compassion. Let us all stand together in this moment of grief and strengthen our commitment to peace, unity, and national integrity,” the governor added.

The Chief Minister said, “My deepest condolences for the tragic loss of lives of 26 tourists and injuries to others in yesterday’s reprehensible terrorist attack. All citizens of India stand united in our resolve to combat these forces of terror and provide a fitting response to cross-border terrorism.”

“People of Arunachal Pradesh stand together with our Indian brethren to continue to foster peace, prosperity and stability in the region. I am confident that our security forces are capable of providing a befitting response to such barbaric acts of terror,” Khandu stated. (PRO to Raj Bhavan/CM’s Media Cell)