Career counselling prog at RGGPC

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: A three-day career counselling programme, organised by the Career Counselling Cell of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College (RGGPC), with support from the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education, commenced here on Friday.

The programme aims to provide guidance to students to help them make informed career choices, and to help them achieve their professional goals.

During the inaugural programme, Higher and Technical Education Deputy Director (T) Sanjay Bengia highlighted the importance of exploring opportunities beyond government jobs, including private sector roles, “for better experience and learning.” He also dwelt on various pathways available after obtaining a diploma.

RGGPC Principal Dr Taba Tath in his address emphasised the significance of making informed career choices and utilising the programme’s benefits.

The career counselling programme includes expert talks and interactive sessions, offering students insights into various career options and the skills needed to excel in their chosen fields.

The event was well-received by the students, who appreciated the guidance and advice from the speakers. The programme is expected to assist the students in making informed decisions about their career paths.

RGGPC Career Counselling Cell coordinator Dr Jitu Saikia highlighted the importance of the programme and its benefits for the students in the long run.