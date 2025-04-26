Regular health check-ups, awareness crucial for preventing stomach cancer: Finding

ZIRO, 25 Apr: The findings of a gastric cancer screening camp which was conducted at Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here in Lower Subansiri district last month emphasised the significance of regular health check-ups and awareness in preventing stomach cancer.

The screening was conducted on 203 volunteers from 5 to 8 March to assess the prevalence of gastric cancer in Ziro Valley and identify the risk factors.

According to the screening results, 51 participants were found to be at high risk, 70 at moderate risk, and 82 at nominal risk of developing stomach cancer.

The findings highlighted the importance of continued health awareness and preventive measures in the region.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP, who distributed the test reports to the participants, expressed concern over the excessive consumption of carbonated drinks among children and youths of Ziro Valley, and highlighted the need for better dietary habits.

He also cautioned about the declining population of certain clans within the Apatani tribe, emphasising the importance of addressing this demographic challenge.

The DC highlighted the importance of understanding and preventing gastric cancer in the region. He urged the participants to take care of their health and encourage others to support the screening team’s efforts.

Assam’s Guwahati-based Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Director Dr BB Borthakur emphasised the need for long-term monitoring and timely interventions to prevent gastric cancer.

Stating that multiple factors contribute to stomach cancer, Dr Borthakur urged the participants of the gastric cancer screening programme to cooperate with his team for a few years as it will enable them to assess individual conditions, monitor diets, and implement timely interventions to prevent gastric cancer.

The ongoing gastric cancer screening programme is a collaboration among the BBCI, the State Cancer Society of Arunachal Pradesh, and GTGH, with support from the Lower Subansiri district administration and the Community Advisory Board of Ziro.