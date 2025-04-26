DC felicitates medal winners

KHONSA, 25 Apr: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran on Friday felicitated the medal-winning athletes who represented Tirap district in various sports disciplines at the recently concluded 4th Arunachal State Games held in Itanagar recently.

The district’s athletes won 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in taekwondo; 1 gold and 1 silver medal in wushu; 1 gold and 1 silver in archery; 1 gold and 3 silver in weightlifting; 4 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze medals in judo; and 1 silver medal in boxing.

The DC congratulated all the athletes for their remarkable achievements across various disciplines, and assured them of continued support from the district administration.

Tirap District Olympic Association president Chawang Lowang also congratulated the medallists and wished them continued success in their sporting careers.

He emphasised that “this is just the beginning and there is a long way to go,” promising to continue guiding young talents in Olympic sports to bring glory to both the district and the state.

District Sports Officer Noah Mongku also lauded the athletes for their commendable performances at the Games, while chef de mission Yum Pangkhu praised the athletes for their dedication and medal-winning performances despite the challenges posed by limited sports infrastructure in the district. (DIPRO)