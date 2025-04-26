Review meeting on development schemes

PALIN, 25 Apr: RD Minister Ojing Tasing, who is also the guardian minister of Kra Daadi district, chaired a review meeting here on Friday to assess the progress of developmental schemes in the district.

The meeting, which was also attended by Kra Daadi DC Charu Nili and the district’s mentor secretary Tai Kaye, focused on evaluating all sanctioned and ongoing projects under the State Plan schemes, centrally sponsored schemes, and flagship programmes of the prime minister and the chief minister. It was a significant effort to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely execution of key development initiatives.

Heads of offices delivered presentations detailing the progress of schemes under their departments during the meeting. (DIPRO)