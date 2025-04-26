Ering proposes integrated fish farming project in Mirem

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 25 Apr: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering has proposed establishing an integrated fish farming project worth Rs 6 crores in Mirem village in East Siang district.

The proposed project, designed to attract tourists, would be implemented by the state’s Tourism Department, Ering said. The proposal is currently awaiting the ministry’s approval.

The project includes development of fishponds, a cafeteria, sitting stalls, and an amusement park.

Emphasising the importance of homestay hospitality, he urged the local villagers to provide lodging accommodation to tourists. The MLA noted that merely developing tourist destinations is insufficient, and that basic amenities like homestay facilities are crucial for promoting rural tourism.

The project, located 15 kms from the Ruksin entry gate, boasts a unique topography, with numerous perennial streams supplying water to low-lying plain areas and wet cultivation sites throughout the year.

Preliminary work, including excavation of fishponds and earth filling for the cafeteria, side plantation and site decoration, is already underway.

In October 2022, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo had visited the project site and suggested preparing a project proposal for consideration.

Earlier, former fisheries minister Tage Taki had also visited the site and assured the local community that a scheme for implementation of an integrated fish farming project would be approved after receiving the ground survey report from experts.