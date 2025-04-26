ALSU threatens to launch stir, seeks dissolution of State Council for IT & e-Governance

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: The Arunachal Law Students’ Union (ALSU) has threatened to launch a peaceful democratic movement in protest against the government’s failure to take action against alleged large-scale irregularities, corruption, and unauthorised appointments in the Information Technology & e-Governance Department and the Science & Technology Department.

“Despite filing of repeated complaints with the governor, chief minister, chief secretary and science & technology minister, no strict action has been initiated till date, indicating administrative apathy,” the ALSU said, adding that it would file a public interest litigation before the high court and pursue legal remedies under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and other relevant laws.

The ALSU strongly recommended the dissolution of the State Council for IT & e-Governance, “which is currently functioning without any qualified scientific or technical personnel.”

The union called for establishment of a full-fledged IT department, comprising 90% technical and 10% non-technical staff, to ensure professionalism and domain expertise.

The ALSU further called for restructuring the Science & Technology Department into four specialised technical branches, to be headed by a director general, with the authority to appoint a secretary. “In the absence of such structural reforms, the department should be considered for dissolution due to its ineffectiveness,” it said.

The ALSU claimed that it has identified multiple illegal appointments and promotions, notably a former technical assistant being “irregularly” promoted as accounts officer.

“Several other key positions, including directors, joint directors, and assistant directors have been filled without following due process (no advertisement, exam, or interview), violating established recruitment rules,” the ALSU said.