GPF mourns Tage Hailyang, condemns terror attack

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: The Galo Peoples’ Federation (GPF) on Friday deeply mourned the demise of IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang in the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that claimed 26 precious lives, including that of Hailyang, on Tuesday.

Condemning the cowardly act of the terrorists in the strongest terms, the GPF appealed to the central government to deal with the terrorists with iron hands.

The federation also urged the state government to render all possible befitting aid and relief to the bereaved family members of late Hailyang.

Expressing deep sadness over the tragic death of the young corporal, the GPF prayed to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul, and to bestow strength on the bereaved family to cope with the loss.

APU offers condolence

Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) also expressed condolence to those who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

A condolence meeting was organised in the administrative block of the university by the students, teachers and staffers of the university. APU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba lit the candle and paid tributes to the victims by remembering them in his short speech.

Registrar Narmi Darang read out the condolence message, stating that the APU joins the nation in mourning and prays for eternal peace of the departed souls.

The meeting concluded with observation of a two-minute silence for the victims. The university was declared closed for the afternoon session as a mark of respect to the victims.