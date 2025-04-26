Bring perpetrators to justice, fix accountability: NHRC on Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI, 25 Apr: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and said the time has come to act against those indulging in terrorism, “directly or indirectly.”

The NHRC said it was “deeply disturbed” by the news of the terror attack, and hopes that “the state will take all necessary steps to fix accountability” and “bring the perpetrators to justice.”

In a strongly-worded statement, the rights body also said that the time has come to act against those who are “aiding, abetting, supporting and advancing terrorism, and to hold them accountable for this menace against humanity.”

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

The NHRC said it “condemns the dastardly attack on the unarmed and unsuspecting innocent civilians who were on a holiday to the Valley.”

The attack, the worst in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, has drawn condemnation from several countries, with top world leaders extending their solidarity to India and condolences to the victims’ families.

“The incident has shaken the conscience of every right thinking human being as a serious issue of violation of human rights of the innocent victims and their families,” the NHRC said in the statement.

It has been said time and again at various fora that “terrorism is one of the biggest causes of human rights violations in the world,” the rights body said.

“The time has come to act against those aiding, abetting, supporting and advancing terrorism, and to hold them accountable for this menace. Otherwise, it may result in the shrinking of democratic space, intimidation, reprisals and grave violation of various human rights, including the right to life, liberty, equality, fraternity, and livelihood,” it said.

“It is expected that the state will take all necessary steps to fix accountability, bring the perpetrators to justice, and provide succour to the families of the victims in all possible manner,” the NHRC said. (PTI)