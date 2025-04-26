Legal awareness prog in Upper Siang

JENGGING, 25 Apr: A legal awareness programme was organised by the Yingkiong and Jengging branches of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), at the indoor stadium here in Upper Siang district on Friday.

The programme included sessions on the new criminal laws (NCL), Safer Internet Day and women’s health, delivered by resource persons like police Inspector Oyin Tari, Vijay Sahu and APSCW member Kago T Yasung.

Addressing the participants, APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam emphasised the need for girls’ education, prevention of early marriage, gender equality, and monitoring screen time among children. Addressing the challenges posed by the digital age, Pakam highlighted serious issues affecting women through social media, citing cases where women often fall prey to online traps such as forming relationship over social media, only to later face domestic violence and other forms of abuse. She urged the participants, especially young women, to be cautious in online interactions and to be aware of their legal rights. She also highlighted the significant role of self-help groups (SHG) in achieving financial independence and empowerment for women. She urged the participants to avail the benefits of various government policies and welfare programmes designed for upliftment and empowerment of women.

APSCW Vice Chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad encouraged women to stand up for their rights, uphold cultural values, and support local products and artisans. Expressing concern over misuse of protective law by certain individuals, she appealed to all women to use the law in the rightful way, for the purpose it was intended – to protect, empower and uphold justice.

APSCW member Kago T Yasung conducted a session on women’s health, with special emphasis on cervical cancer awareness and prevention. She educated the participants about early symptoms, the importance of regular screening, HPV vaccination and the need for health education among women to reduce risk and promote early detection.

APSCW member Ngurang Nama elaborated the powers and functions of the commission, informing the participants that over 350 cases have been taken up during their tenure. She advised the participants to encourage court marriages among the younger generation, emphasising legal security and the importance of proper documentation in today’s society.

Appreciating the initiative of the APWWS and the APSCW in conducting the awareness programme, Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang urged the APSCW to identify regions or societies where women are most vulnerable, and to create awareness among men about respecting women and sharing responsibilities equally, from household chores to all spheres of life, to promote a gender-equal society.

The programme was attended also by Jengging EAC Maloti Tamin, APWWS Yingkiong branch vice president Kasimang Jopir, HoDs, gaon burahs, members of SHGs, and others. (DIPRO)