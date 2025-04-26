Retired officer Dr Chutia no more

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: Dr Pranab Kumar Chutia, retired state programme officer (dental) under the Health Services Directorate, passed away on 24 April at Apollo Hospital, Guwahati.

Dr Chutia had joined the state government service as a dental surgeon in October 1982, at the civil hospital in Daporijo.

In his second posting, he had joined the general hospital in Pasighat in April 1986. He later moved to the general hospital in June 1990 in his third posting. After two decades of dedicated service, he had joined the Health Services Directorate as state programme officer (dental) on 29 June, 2010. He later opted for voluntary retirement 1 August, 2011.

The Indian Dental Association, Arunachal Pradesh State Branch (IDA-APSB) has deeply mourned his demise.

In a condolence message on Friday, the IDA-APSB recalled Dr Chutia as one of the pioneers in oral and dental health services, “who will be remembered for his exceptional clinical skills, friendly demeanour, soft-spoken nature, and willingness to help others.”

“May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. His departure leaves a void in our dental fraternity that can never be filled. May Dr Chutia’s legacy continue to inspire future generations of dental professionals. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the IDA-APSB added.