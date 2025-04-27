DC reviews model village project implementation in border villages of Anjaw

HAWAI, 26 Apr: Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin reviewed the progress of livelihood promotion activities under the model village project implemented by the ArSRLM during a Project Management Committee meeting here on 25 April.

The model village project focuses on holistic rural development through livelihood-based interventions such as kitchen gardens, cattle rearing, backyard poultry, polyhouse farming, fishpond development, and homestay promotion in international border villages of Kaho, Kibithoo, and Musai in Anjaw district.

The DC emphasised the need for the departments concerned to conduct physical verification of project sites and submit detailed progress reports. He said that the next phase of fund release would depend on a satisfactory assessment of these reports.

The heads of departments suggested linking surplus production from initiatives such as vegetables, fish, and dairy products with the Mission Him Veer Project to create sustainable livelihood linkages.

Kojin directed that local beneficiaries be mobilised and supported to sell these products within and outside the district, thereby enhancing income-generating opportunities.

The deputy commissioner stressed the need to begin capacity building trainings promptly, so that the beneficiaries can quickly gain the skills needed to benefit from development schemes and ensure timely implementation of activities.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the district planning officer, the project director, the Kibithoo circle officer, and representatives from various departments, including the district horticulture officer, district veterinary officer, fishery demonstrator, handloom & textile assistant director, and the district tourism officer.

Officials from the Hawai-Walong ArSRLM were also present. (DIPRO)